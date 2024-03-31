Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,499 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $70.36.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
