Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 429 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 93,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $45.59 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.