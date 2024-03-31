Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $10.76 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 2.0% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $244.15 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $182.59 and a 52 week high of $244.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.93.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

