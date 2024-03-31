Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,451,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $102.76 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

