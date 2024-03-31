Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,508,000.

MOAT opened at $89.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

