Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $8.44 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,435,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 8.17% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

