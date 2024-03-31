Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO stock opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,277.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,068.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
