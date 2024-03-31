Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 820,402 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,325.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,277.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1,068.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.