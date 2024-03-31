Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

