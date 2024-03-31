Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $164.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.