DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.63. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 107,722 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

DHI Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $122.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

