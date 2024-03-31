DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.53

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $11.51. DHT shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,463,412 shares changing hands.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,060,000 after buying an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DHT by 4,118.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after buying an additional 2,606,900 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in DHT by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

