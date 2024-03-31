Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,372 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,386,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.44 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.