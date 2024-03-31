Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Direct Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Direct Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Direct Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $35.88.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $41.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Direct Digital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Direct Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direct Digital by 31.2% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

