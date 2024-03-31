DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 29th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,099.0 days.

DocMorris Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20. DocMorris has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

About DocMorris

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products, as well as medicines management services.

