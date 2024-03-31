Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508,638 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 714.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 101,484 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 522,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

DFIN opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

