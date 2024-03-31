Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.93

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.93 and traded as high as C$6.93. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 5,299 shares traded.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$196.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.93.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

