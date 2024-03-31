DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $47.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

