Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.71

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.71 and traded as high as $34.10. Eastern shares last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 12,703 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Eastern alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Eastern

Eastern Stock Down 0.3 %

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $211.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is 32.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eastern by 157.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Eastern by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.