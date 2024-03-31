Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.56. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 28,678 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

