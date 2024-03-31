Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the February 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOI opened at $18.23 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

