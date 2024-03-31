Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the February 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETG opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

