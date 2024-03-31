Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the February 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:ETG opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.34.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
