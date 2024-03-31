Edible Garden (EDBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

