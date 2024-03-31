Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.47

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.47 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.21). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 1,744,398 shares.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £573.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,055.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.79.

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to a growing number of student segments.

