Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.770-4.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

Encompass Health stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99. Encompass Health has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

