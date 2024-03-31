Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.55

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $6.60. Enel shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 298,309 shares traded.

Enel Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business.

