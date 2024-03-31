EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $132.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

