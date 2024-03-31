Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $79.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 92.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after acquiring an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

