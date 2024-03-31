Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDOFree Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO opened at C$10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.18. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$10.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.