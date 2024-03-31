Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Separately, CIBC set a C$12.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

WDO opened at C$10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.18. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.33 and a 52-week high of C$10.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold; and silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

