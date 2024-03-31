Erasca’s (ERAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERAS. Bank of America cut Erasca from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Erasca Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Erasca has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $312.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Erasca during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Erasca during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

