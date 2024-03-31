Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Mackay anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERO. Cormark lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.00.

TSE:ERO opened at C$26.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

