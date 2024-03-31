ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading Up 0.2%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.58. 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

About ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

