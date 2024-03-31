Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.72

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and traded as high as $65.00. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 7,007 shares traded.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

