Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.10. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 700 shares traded.
Eutelsat Group Trading Up 5.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
