EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the period. EVI Industries accounts for about 1.0% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned 0.40% of EVI Industries worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in EVI Industries by 68,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

EVI Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

EVI opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.48 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.31. EVI Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

About EVI Industries

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.