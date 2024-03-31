Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.