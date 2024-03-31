Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of -0.10. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fanhua by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Fanhua by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fanhua by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fanhua by 59.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Stories

