Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $2.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $728.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.