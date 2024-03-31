Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 4,746 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

