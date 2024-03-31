Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

