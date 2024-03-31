Financial Contrast: IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

IN8bio has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IN8bio and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

IN8bio currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 780.00%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than IN8bio.

This table compares IN8bio and Achilles Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$30.01 million ($1.01) -1.17 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.89) -0.66

IN8bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -147.67% -105.00% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -42.33% -37.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IN8bio beats Achilles Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM. It also develops INB-300, INB-410, and INB-500 that are in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

