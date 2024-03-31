First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,647,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.24% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $215,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 58.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 75.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

