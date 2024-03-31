First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
FAM stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
