First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

FAM stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,066 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 122.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.