First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 38,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average daily volume of 3,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,027,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

