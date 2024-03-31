First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

