First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

