First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $18.21.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
