First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the February 29th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 5,080.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 385.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,056 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 114.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FTGC stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

