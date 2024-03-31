First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.09.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
