First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

