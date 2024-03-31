First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund alerts:

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.54 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 50,000 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $725,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.