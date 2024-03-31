First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FTHY opened at $14.54 on Friday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
