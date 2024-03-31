First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $18.09.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.