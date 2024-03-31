First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 529,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.