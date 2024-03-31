First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

